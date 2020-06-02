Letter: Protesters are peaceful; rioters are merely criminals

Regarding “Will insurance cover businesses damaged by looting? It depends” (June 1): I wish the print and electronic news media would use better language to describe the present unrest. Protesters are peaceful and obey the curfews when imposed. Those who disobey curfews, throw rocks, break windows and set fires should not be called protesters. They are rioters, and I wish the news media would describe them as such. Calling them violent protesters gives them the fig leaf of respectability, since everyone has the right to protest.
Rioting is illegal, and these people should be treated as such.
Paul Schroeder • Florissant
