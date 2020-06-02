Letter: Protesters hurt themselves by destroying communities

Regarding “Before Floyd death, activists saw progress on police reforms” (May 30): The black community suffers from enough violence without the police contributing more. Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin deserves to be fully prosecuted along with the other three officers.
But protesters aren't helping the cause by destroying the properties that help make for a viable black community. Increased destruction of businesses could result in black communities becoming shopping and food deserts. But police don’t prevent crime, just as firemen don’t prevent fires. Policemen remove the offenders from free society after the crimes have been committed, just as firemen extinguish fires after they start.
Here is an idea: Don’t burn the city. Don’t commit these crimes. The citizenry has the responsibility of acting in a peaceful, upright, and honest manner, and that is required if they want a safe and prosperous community. And that goes doubly for the police whose job it is to “serve and protect” the public. Throw the book at Chauvin. That message needs to get through to the nation’s policemen and reiterated constantly for the old hands and new recruits.
David Bartholomew • St. Louis County
