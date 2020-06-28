Letter: Protesters ignore abortion's heavy toll on Black lives
Letter: Protesters ignore abortion's heavy toll on Black lives

Does anyone else wonder what percentage of Black Lives Matter protesters would also support the right of a woman of any color to have the child in her womb vacuumed to death in a so-called health clinic by a so-called doctor? I personally believe that all life is designed, created and sustained by God from conception to natural death. It all matters.

Joe Dickmann • Richmond Heights

