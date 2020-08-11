You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Protesters should focus on crime, not police conduct
Letter: Protesters should focus on crime, not police conduct

A St. Louis police cruiser remains parked on the scene on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a shooting at the corner of Shreve and Anderson Avenues.

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the item in the Law and Order roundup “Two men killed in nearby shootings” (Aug. 9): My brother and I were born on Laurel Avenue in the “Hamilton Heights” neighborhood of St. Louis, which at the time was a religiously, culturally and economically diverse neighborhood. Today, that house is gone and is now a barren, weed-filled junk repository. It was also the locale of a murder over the weekend.

Yet, that day’s front page was dominated by protesters demonstrating against police brutality. While I agree that police brutality should be eliminated, the Post-Dispatch and the protest leaders are missing the mark and focusing on minutia, rather than the epidemic of Blacks murdering and committing violent crimes against other Blacks.

It would be fine to shut down streets against police brutality, when it occurs. But in the interim, I have yet to see these leaders protest against the deadly gun violence in St. Louis.

Perhaps the Post-Dispatch should print the number of Black on Black murders and violent crimes on the front page underneath the coronavirus statistics. If the protest leaders were reminded daily just how bad the situation is, they would expend some of their energies in eliminating the scourge. I doubt if removing the King Louie IX statue will motivate St. Louis County residents to visit or spend money in the city. But a safe environment just might.

Stuart Katz • Chesterfield

