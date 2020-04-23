Letter: Protesters should not burden hospitals if they get sick

I certainly hope that all those President Donald Trump-supporting Fox News followers, who claim they would be willing to die for the good of the U.S. economy, at least have the decency to have their end-of-life directives set up with not only a do-not-resuscitate order, but also do-not-hospitalize and refusal-to-see-any-medical-practitioner orders as well. This will make sure they do not become a burden to the medical system and a danger to the first responders who would have to treat them.
Charles Schneider • Florissant
