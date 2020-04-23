Letter: Protesters should not burden hospitals if they get sick
Letter: Protesters should not burden hospitals if they get sick

Protesters in Clatyon demand state to ‘reopen'

More than 100 demonstrators, some in cars others standing on the street, called to reopen the state for business, during a demonstration protesting the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

I certainly hope that all those President Donald Trump-supporting Fox News followers, who claim they would be willing to die for the good of the U.S. economy, at least have the decency to have their end-of-life directives set up with not only a do-not-resuscitate order, but also do-not-hospitalize and refusal-to-see-any-medical-practitioner orders as well. This will make sure they do not become a burden to the medical system and a danger to the first responders who would have to treat them.

Charles Schneider • Florissant

