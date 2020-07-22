Letter: Protests are evidence that our democracy is working

Regarding Lena Fish’s letter, “Events remind refugees of home countries’ socialism” (July 18): Our Constitution and the equality we strive for are perhaps the only things that have kept our democracy from going up in flames. When citizens exercise their right to protest unaddressed biases in our police departments, that’s democracy. Any government or civic leader who acts outside the checks and balances our founders created is a danger.
I hope a growing majority of Americans are weary of the “whataboutism” that gets thrown, like metal spikes, in the roadway of meaningful discussion or progress. Change does not mean the end. And the fear of that slippery slope isn’t helpful when, for example, treatment of Civil War statues gets turned into the notion that censorship is at hand.
Isn’t it time that we stop “educating” ourselves on Twitter and Facebook? Being educated doesn’t mean someone is informed, and certainly our ability to discern is lacking when all we see are the headlines. Fear keeps us satisfied with the status quo and allows leaders to go unchecked. Bravery is demanding something different, and bad governments are most vulnerable when the citizenry says, “Enough.” Destruction and violence outside the control of peaceful protesters does not negate the cause and shouldn’t be tossed into meaningful discussion of our issues. Violence only serves to deaden the discussion.
We welcome those who have come from difficult situations in other countries; their voice is important. What the current president’s “ism” will even be called, however, may need a new term altogether.
Laura Gonsalves • St. Louis County
