Letter: Protests will go on until police unions are reformed

Regarding “Some St. Louis police could start using body cameras by end of July, mayor’s office says” (June 17): To our country’s police unions, especially the St. Louis Police Officers Association, I say: Your unions are not transparent. As a matter of fact, they are a cloak that have allowed some officers to commit crimes against the people they are supposed to protect and serve. This must stop. Police unions must be more transparent.

The “bad apples” in their ranks must be strained out. Until this happens, the people will not stop protesting.

Nicholas Banks • Ballwin

