Letter: Public funding of private schools might help minorities
Letter: Public funding of private schools might help minorities

Missouri Capitol and Missouri flag

A stiff breeze keeps the Missouri state flag aloft on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, outside the Capitol. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial “State legislators find creative new ways for taxpayers to fund private schools” (Feb. 28): In my opinion, this editorial shows the Editorial Board’s true colors. The board constantly professes to care about minorities, but when legislation is introduced that could provide an alternative to the mediocrity in which many minorities are trapped in public schools, the measure is attacked.

The bill is a vitally important issue for minority families. And the board openly displays a prejudice against public funding of religious schools. All parents pay taxes that support public education, and all parents should be entitled to participate in the educational opportunities those taxes provide, whether in religious or other private schools of their choice.

Patrick Duggan • Creve Coeur

