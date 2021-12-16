 Skip to main content
Letter: Public health officials fail to educate vaccine skeptics
Letter: Public health officials fail to educate vaccine skeptics

Regarding "COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers" (Dec. 13): About 2 million to 3 million people in Missouri will never get a coronavirus vaccine, and these people are spreading the contagion at an accelerated rate. I don't ever again want to hear them written off as hopeless victims of misinformation or a national embarrassment we should patiently ignore.

I'm a natural skeptic, and I've done lots of homework on vaccines. I still have asked every doctor I've ever met, and the risk-versus-reward analysis points towards vaccination. Gov. Mike Parson, the Missouri Department of Health, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force owe every patient in Missouri a good-faith attempt to educate them.

Simply saying that everybody should have a discussion with their doctor (as if this isn't common sense) is no longer an acceptable dodge. Very few people talk to, or even have access to doctors. Their "research" is all probably from social media. Public health professionals should be combating this misinformation.

Doctors, including the public health doctors, are supposed to be making a good-faith effort to help their patients make the best health decisions. I invite them to tell me I am wrong, that they are making a good-faith effort.

Karl Young • Maplewood

