I am 13 years old, and I am writing about public libraries. I am a huge fan of reading, and I also love all of the wonderful programs the library provides. I recently participated in one called Book Buddies, and it was a great experience. I have also done the summer reading program every year since I can remember. It is so amazing that anyone can borrow almost any book for free at anytime. And there are also all of the audio books, movies and music. The libraries are amazing, and I am very grateful for them.
Zoe Capstick • St. Louis County