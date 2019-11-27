Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Grant's View library hosts 'Paint with Bob Ross'

Sherry Martin of Oakville works on her painting during the St. Louis County Library adult program "Paint with Bob Ross" at the Grant's View Branch in the Concord Village area of south St. Louis County Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The program invites adults to "paint happy little trees" with the late PBS host, during a class where a video segment is played for instruction while participants paint with supplies provided by the library. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

I am 13 years old, and I am writing about public libraries. I am a huge fan of reading, and I also love all of the wonderful programs the library provides. I recently participated in one called Book Buddies, and it was a great experience. I have also done the summer reading program every year since I can remember. It is so amazing that anyone can borrow almost any book for free at anytime. And there are also all of the audio books, movies and music. The libraries are amazing, and I am very grateful for them.

Zoe Capstick • St. Louis County