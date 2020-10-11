Letter: Public needs to hear viewpoints of Rep. Wagner

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Jill Schupp for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District” (Sept. 27): While there are far too many spineless Republican sycophants in Congress reluctant to speak out against erratic President Donald Trump, the cowardice of Rep. Ann Wagner stands out. And it’s not just because she’s totally incapable of standing up to Trump. It’s more than that.
She hasn’t agreed to participate in a Post-Dispatch Editorial Board interview so that her positions on the issues could be fleshed out and her constituents could learn more about the validity of her views. She hasn’t hosted a town hall so she could meet face-to-face with her constituents and learn what their concerns are. And not once has she agreed to participate in a fair political debate with her opponent so that her constituents could do a proper comparison.
With such a pitiful record of serving her constituents, it’s no wonder Wagner is leaning so heavily on corporate donations to finance her campaign. The fact is, she doesn’t sufficiently serve the best interests of her district, and she should be voted out of office.
Kenneth Katt • Chesterfield
