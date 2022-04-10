 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Public needs to know details of symphony’s expansion

Culver House, a historic home next to Powell Hall.

The Culver House, seen Saturday, April 2, 2022, right, is a historic 3-story home, built in 1886. It is located at 3514 Delmar Blvd., next to the symphony hall, and unless it can be saved and/or moved, is slated for demolition to make room for Powell Hall's expansion. Many ornate details of the building remain, although in need of repair. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “$100 million SLSO renovation at Powell Hall will add new lobby, learning center — and legroom” (March 17): I am a supporter of the St. Louis Symphony and also a believer in the preservation of St. Louis historic homes. Because the symphony board received the Preservation Board’s approval  of its expansion plans, symphony officials seem to be satisfied that patrons also agree.

I believe that St. Louisans deserve to be shown the symphony expansion design in detail, explaining its impact on the Powell Hall building, including uses of the Grand Hall. Are these proposed uses part of the symphony’s mission, or are they meant to make Powell Hall more of an entertainment complex?

The symphony should also address the issue of incorporating or moving the historic Culver House at 3514 Delmar, which the symphony has owned since 2016. If the claim that it is in bad condition is true, certainly some of that blame lies on administrators’ shoulders. With Steve Smith’s offer of a site upon which to move it, administrators could certainly respect St. Louis architectural history by spending some of the $100 million to move and restore it. A number of people have suggested it be a residence for visiting musicians and artists.

In my opinion, the symphony needs to give more information to the public.

Lecil S. Saller • St. Louis

