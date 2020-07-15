Letter: Public schools will need more money to reopen safely

Regarding “Teachers and parents protest the reopening of schools in St. Louis without assurances of safety” (July 14): As a retired high school teacher and parent, I know how important it is for students to return to classes as soon as possible. But the ultimatum by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos that schools must reopen is unwarranted and unsafe.
There has been very little federal funding allocated to this complex situation. School district budgets and teacher pay scales are unequal throughout the country. Poorer districts don’t have adequate resources to provide a safety net for janitors, cafeteria workers, students and teachers. If Trump thinks it is important for students to go back to school, he and Congress need to pass a spending bill for K-12 to make their return safe and feasible.
Barbara Shapiro • Clayton
