 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Public weary of intransigent noise from the left and right

  • 0
Truckers hold their ground despite threats of crackdown

Ontario Provincial Police officers walk in front of the ongoing trucker blockade protest in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for a possible police crackdown. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Adrian Wyld

Regarding “Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests” (Feb. 15): The Canadian trucker blockade reminds me of the various St. Louis-area highway shutdowns by left-wing protesters over the past several years. In both cases, either the extreme right or extreme left have attempted to dominate the narrative through stunts that jeopardize public safety and negatively affect important commerce that we all depend on and benefit from.

Neither side would support the other’s stunt, I’m sure of it, which shows how the political extremes in this country act like they are so different from each other, when their goals of obstinacy actually play into each other’s hands.

I am exhausted, and lots of others probably are as well, by the incessant intransigent noise on both sides of the political aisle. The only beneficiaries of their noise and actions are they themselves through prolific fundraising activities and our international adversaries who benefit from a divided America.

People are also reading…

Andrew M. Stewart • Oakland

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News