Letter: Public weary of intransigent noise from the left and right

Regarding “Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests” (Feb. 15): The Canadian trucker blockade reminds me of the various St. Louis-area highway shutdowns by left-wing protesters over the past several years. In both cases, either the extreme right or extreme left have attempted to dominate the narrative through stunts that jeopardize public safety and negatively affect important commerce that we all depend on and benefit from.

Neither side would support the other’s stunt, I’m sure of it, which shows how the political extremes in this country act like they are so different from each other, when their goals of obstinacy actually play into each other’s hands.

I am exhausted, and lots of others probably are as well, by the incessant intransigent noise on both sides of the political aisle. The only beneficiaries of their noise and actions are they themselves through prolific fundraising activities and our international adversaries who benefit from a divided America.

Andrew M. Stewart • Oakland