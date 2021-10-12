Letter: Publicity-seeking Eric Schmitt is all show and no go

Regarding "School districts win round in lawsuit brought by Missouri attorney general, but prospect of more litigation looms" (Sept. 29): Showboating Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt has lost another case. Schmitt's case against local school boards, who are just trying to protect their students and staff from the coronavirus, was struck down. His record on taking grandstanding positions is all for publicity. He has a dismal record on actually winning cases.