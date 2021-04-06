 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Publishing a blank editorial page might attract readers
0 comments

Letter: Publishing a blank editorial page might attract readers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Post-Dispatch platform

A marble wall in the lobby displays the Post-Dispatch Platform, written by Joseph Pulitzer. The platform also runs in print every day on the Opinion page. Photo by Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the "When no news is bad news" (April 3) item in the Short takes editorial about a weekly newspaper running a blank page to protest the potential impact of the loss of local news: The Post-Dispatch might contemplate running its own blank page to tout what I think is its importance to the St. Louis area. I recommend using the blank page to replace the editorial page. I’m confident that any political conservatives still reading the Post-Dispatch would be delighted. 

Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports