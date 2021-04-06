Letter: Publishing a blank editorial page might attract readers

Regarding the "When no news is bad news" (April 3) item in the Short takes editorial about a weekly newspaper running a blank page to protest the potential impact of the loss of local news: The Post-Dispatch might contemplate running its own blank page to tout what I think is its importance to the St. Louis area. I recommend using the blank page to replace the editorial page. I’m confident that any political conservatives still reading the Post-Dispatch would be delighted.