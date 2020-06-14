Letter: Publishing mugshots causes untold, irreparable harm

Regarding “Look back at May’s mug shots” (June 1): I beg the Post-Dispatch to cease the publication of mugshot galleries. These galleries often comprise people we have most failed as a community. My neighbors deserve neither the public shame, nor the presumption of guilt, these galleries cast over them.
There is no justification for publishing these photos with little to no context. The practice is exploitative and tone deaf. These galleries advertise the inherent biases in our justice system. Those biases require comprehensive reporting, which these galleries fail to provide. They are not worth the digital clicks.
Undoubtedly, the Post-Dispatch could find people whose mugshots were featured before being exonerated for the crime. Among them, how many have suffered irreparable damage to their personal and professional lives as a result of said mugshot’s publication?
Further, I urge the Post-Dispatch to remove previously posted mugshot galleries from your website and social media platforms. I thank the Post-Dispatch for the service it provides to our community.
James Cooper • St. Louis
