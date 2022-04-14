Letter: Pujols’ marriage is not a matter for public debate

Regarding the letter “What about the ‘toxic environment’ involving Pujols?” (April 10): I disagree with the premise that Albert Pujols is part of a “toxic environment” because he filed for divorce from his wife, Deidre, of 22 years. First, this is a private family matter, not a public one. Second, just because Pujols was the one to file for divorce doesn’t mean he and Deidre weren’t on the same page regarding the need to part ways. For whatever reason, Deidre may not want Albert by her side. Perhaps she just wants to focus on her treatments and getting better. None of us knows, nor should we.