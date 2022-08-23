Letter: Pujols, Molina retiring on same day would be special

Regarding Ben Frederickson’s column “ One more year for Pujols and Cardinals? He’s capable but not planning on it” (Aug. 19): I hope Albert Pujols honors his earlier commitment to retire at the end of this season, even if he’s just shy of 700 home runs. The way this year is playing out, if he can maintain anything close to his present production, he will retire on a high note.

Also if he retires, he will be able to do so alongside his friend and fellow Cardinals great Yadier Molina. Cardinals nation would be able to honor both of them at the final home game. That moment would rank as one of the greatest moments in St. Louis sports history. It would be the perfect way for numbers 4 and 5 to go out together.