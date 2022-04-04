 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pujols’ return means more to St. Louis than ticket sales

I was very disappointed to read the letter “Pujols’ signing is a marketing ploy to sell more tickets” (March 31). Dismissing the Cardinals’ signing Albert Pujols as merely a way to “to sell more tickets” isn’t fair. The fan attraction has always been present since Pujols left St. Louis. I suggest the letter writer read Benjamin Hochman’s column “’Albert Pujols has inspired my life.’ Slugger’s return touches St. Louisans with Down syndrome” (March 31) to understand what Pujols’ return means to Cardinal fans. It gives a glimpse as to how much more he means to St. Louis than just gate sales.

Bill Reichhardt • Clarkson Valley

