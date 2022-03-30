Letter: Pujols signing is a marketing ploy to sell more tickets

Regarding “Redbird reunion: Pujols is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal” (March 28): I’ve been a Cardinals fan since they played at the Sportsmans Park at Grand and Dodier and bleacher seats were $1.

Fast forward, I’m now hearing broadcasters wax poetically about the return of one Albert Pujols to St. Louis. I heard one on air personality utter, “this will be the greatest opening day ever.”

All because one old and deteriorating Pujols has inked a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Cardinals. This is just about Cardinal ownership pondering on how to sell more tickets.

So the brain trust determined that bringing Pujols back would stir the hearts and emotions of Cardinals fans, who would then pour through the gates to see Pujols bat one time in a game.

Folks, it’s called marketing.

Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills