 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pulitzer Publishing launched KSD-TV 75 years ago today

  • 0
Look Back 0210

KSD-TV crew members get some practice on the set on Feb. 4, 1947, three days before the station first went on the air with regular programming. Station announcer Harold Grams is interviewing Jack Marden (left) and Dan Halpin (right), both of RCA Victor in New Jersey, suppliers of the TV equipment. The TV studio was at 1111 Olive Street in the Post-Dispatch building, at 12th (Tucker) Boulevard and Olive. The newspaper owned the TV station, the area's first. (Post-Dispatch)

 St. Louis Post-Dispatch

On the afternoon of Feb. 8, 1947, KSD-TV, Channel 5 (now KSDK) went on the air. It was St. Louis’ first television station and just the second station west of the Mississippi River. Today, we take television for granted, but in 1947, the future of this new form of electronic communication was far from clear or certain.

Pulitzer Publishing Company and its executive, George Burbach, had the vision to invest in television, but we shouldn’t forget the many people who contributed their skills and talents to getting KSD-TV up and running. These TV pioneers clearly deserve a tip of the hat. They took a chance when they joined what many people thought was a risky undertaking, and it was through their efforts that St. Louis had one of the first television stations in America.

Jay Kiesewetter • Glendale

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News