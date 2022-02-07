Letter: Pulitzer Publishing launched KSD-TV 75 years ago today

On the afternoon of Feb. 8, 1947, KSD-TV, Channel 5 (now KSDK) went on the air. It was St. Louis’ first television station and just the second station west of the Mississippi River. Today, we take television for granted, but in 1947, the future of this new form of electronic communication was far from clear or certain.

Pulitzer Publishing Company and its executive, George Burbach, had the vision to invest in television, but we shouldn’t forget the many people who contributed their skills and talents to getting KSD-TV up and running. These TV pioneers clearly deserve a tip of the hat. They took a chance when they joined what many people thought was a risky undertaking, and it was through their efforts that St. Louis had one of the first television stations in America.