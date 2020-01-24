Letter: Pull back the curtain on state Republican lawmakers' motives

Regarding “Republicans seek to undo new Missouri redistricting model” (Jan. 15): Thank you for keeping your readers up to date on what Missouri Republicans are trying to do to Clean Missouri, which was passed by 62% of the voters in 2018.
I looked up one of the four resolutions sponsored by Republicans on this issue and have a few questions. I would ask my state senator, but he is Dave Schatz, one of those pushing to undo the vote of the people.
If I read Senate Joint Resolution 38 correctly, instead of counting everyone for the purpose of drawing state House and Senate district lines after the 2020 census, only voting-age citizens would be counted. Does that mean children wouldn’t be counted? Or folks who live and work in Missouri and pay taxes, but aren’t citizens yet, wouldn’t be counted?
Schatz says the Republican majority is going to “provide voters with another option.” I was part of the puppy mill debacle a few years back when Republicans offered us “another option” to what voters had already passed. I learned the hard way to always pull back the curtain on their public statements. I hope your reporters will too.
Susan Cunningham • Pacific