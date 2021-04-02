Letter: Puncturing the Confederate 'Lost Cause' mythology

Regarding the letter "Hawley forgets some history we shouldn’t be proud of" (March 22): I believe the letter writer relies heavily on the Confederate “Lost Cause” mythology in a bid to perhaps disparage the Union victory in the Civil War.

First, he claims that slavery was not a cause of the Civil War. Does he forget about the Missouri Compromise of 1820? Also, he forgets that small farmers from both the North and South detested the South’s plantation system. The plantation farms had a big economic advantage because the slaves worked for free. This sentiment was key when some 50 northern counties in Virginia broke away in 1861 and formed West Virginia.

He also faults Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman for his destruction during his 1864 March to the Sea campaign. Blacks, however, viewed Sherman as “the second Moses” during this march. Of historic note, the unique campaign targeted Confederate farms and infrastructure, and minimized slaughter of civilians common in other wars.