Letter: Pure political motives drive Schmitt’s mask lawsuit

Regarding “Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate” (July 26): Referring to the mask mandate, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said, “If the last six months have taught us anything it’s that, when it comes to expansive, authoritative executive action, we have to fight back with everything we’ve got — all the time. Wherever we see it — fight the fight. Our freedoms are on the line.” Wrong. What the last 18 months have taught us is how deadly the coronavirus can be and how fragile we are. Lives are on the line.

This lawsuit stunt of his might garner attention, but it may cost lives. In an odd combination of buffoonery and puffery, he continues to place the most vulnerable at risk, especially the children and teachers who will return to school in less than a month. For what purpose? I believe his own greater glory.

If Schmitt is willing to wager the lives of Missourians in his own political pursuits, imagine what damage he would do as a United States senator. He is not the man for us. He is not a man for others.

Ray Sherrock • Webster Groves