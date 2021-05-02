Letter: Pushing ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’ recalls Nazi thinking

Regarding “New conservative group would save ‘Anglo-Saxon’ traditions” (April 17): In April, Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia were reported to be affiliated with the launch of an “America First” caucus, a political organization dedicated to the preservation of the Anglo-Saxon tradition through its hold on political power.
After a public outcry, both Greene and Gosar backed away from any direct involvement with the caucus. But their association with it, however indirect, furnishes perspective on the emerging ideology of core Donald Trump supporters and its possible impact on our democracy.
According to the Britannia Encyclopedia, the term Anglo-Saxon applies to “any member of the Germanic peoples who, from the 5th century B.C. to the time of the Norman Conquest (1066), inhabited and ruled territories that are today part of England and Wales.” The platform of the caucus declares that “societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country.”
Moreover, the manifesto calls for a certain “intellectual boldness” that would “potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.”
This latest incarnation of the ideology in America expands upon our history of oppressing people of color to include other ethnic groups that are not purely Anglo-Saxon, such as Jews, Gypsies, Czechs and Poles.
Where have we seen this kind of talk before?
Art Silverblatt • Clayton