Letter: Pushing ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’ recalls Nazi thinking

Regarding “New conservative group would save ‘Anglo-Saxon’ traditions” (April 17): In April, Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia were reported to be affiliated with the launch of an “America First” caucus, a political organization dedicated to the preservation of the Anglo-Saxon tradition through its hold on political power.

After a public outcry, both Greene and Gosar backed away from any direct involvement with the caucus. But their association with it, however indirect, furnishes perspective on the emerging ideology of core Donald Trump supporters and its possible impact on our democracy.