Letter: Put candidate over party; we need nonpartisan elections
Letter: Put candidate over party; we need nonpartisan elections

Long lines at the St. Louis County Board of Elections

People wait in a line that stretches around the building to vote at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Several people waited over an hour in line to cast their ballot. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding “Closed primaries, no presidential primary up for debate in Missouri House” (April 7): It is the candidate, not the party, that is important. Missouri should open up its primaries so people have a choice and not just have a party ballot, which is what the general election does.

More nonpartisan elections make sense, a recent example being the St. Louis mayoral race. In the St. Louis County executive’s primary race between the more conservative Mark Mantovani and more liberal Sam Page, I talked to Republicans who said they had never voted for a Democrat but did so that time because of the candidate.

Personally, I’m a conservative and believe in a smaller government and less spending. If I have the option of a primary ballot, I typically choose a Republican one. I vote in every election, but I do not want someone else telling me how to vote strictly by party affiliation.

Gregory Powers • Ballwin

