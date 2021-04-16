Letter: Put candidate over party; we need nonpartisan elections

Regarding “Closed primaries, no presidential primary up for debate in Missouri House” (April 7): It is the candidate, not the party, that is important. Missouri should open up its primaries so people have a choice and not just have a party ballot, which is what the general election does.

More nonpartisan elections make sense, a recent example being the St. Louis mayoral race. In the St. Louis County executive’s primary race between the more conservative Mark Mantovani and more liberal Sam Page, I talked to Republicans who said they had never voted for a Democrat but did so that time because of the candidate.

Personally, I’m a conservative and believe in a smaller government and less spending. If I have the option of a primary ballot, I typically choose a Republican one. I vote in every election, but I do not want someone else telling me how to vote strictly by party affiliation.

Gregory Powers • Ballwin