Letter: Put Hawley, Cruz in police uniforms for the inauguration
The Latest: Seattle probes officers about Washington rally

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, speak after Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Arizona, during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the electoral votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

Perhaps to lessen their sentencing, should they be criminally charged with inciting a riot, Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz should be forced to put on Capitol Police uniforms and stand in the front row of defenders at next week’s inauguration without riot gear. Then justice would be served.

Dan Messmer • Ellisville

