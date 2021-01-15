Letter: Put Hawley, Cruz in police uniforms for the inauguration

-
Letter: Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh
-
Letter: Danforth should apologize to Missourians and McCaskill
-
Letter: Let Missouri secede from Union; make Trump their king
-
Letter: We shouldn't be embarrassed to say 'I'm from Missouri'
-
Letter: If Danforth was a personnel director, he would be fired
Perhaps to lessen their sentencing, should they be criminally charged with inciting a riot, Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz should be forced to put on Capitol Police uniforms and stand in the front row of defenders at next week’s inauguration without riot gear. Then justice would be served.
Dan Messmer • Ellisville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.