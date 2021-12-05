 Skip to main content
Letter: Put Josephine Baker statue in old Mill Creek Valley
Josephine Baker is 1st Black woman given Paris burial honor

Josephine Baker performs May 27, 1957, at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris.

 Associated Press

Regarding “Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France’s Pantheon” (Nov. 30): France has bestowed its highest honor on Josephine Baker, entering her into the Panthéon in Paris, the first Black woman to receive this rarefied acknowledgement of greatness. She attained fame in that city as an entertainer in the late 1920s and later assisted the French Resistance in the fight against the Nazis. She refused to perform before segregated audiences and renounced her United States citizenship.

It is long past time that St. Louis commemorated its greatest export with a statue, preferably located near her childhood home, in what was Mill Creek Valley. It would be a reminder of how far we have come and how far we have to go. It would be an attraction for visitors as well. Perhaps some of the federal money earmarked for St. Louis could be spent on the statue, a modern-day equivalent of the Works Progress Administration Federal Art Project of the 1930s.

Nigel Holloway • St. Louis

