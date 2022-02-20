Letter: Put NFL settlement into a trust to help future projects

Regarding “‘We just slew the dragon’: Lawyers analyze St. Louis’ NFL settlement” (Jan. 16): I would like to see the Post-Dispatch initiate a wider conversation regarding the recent National Football League/Rams settlement Let’s involve the citizens of St. Louis city and county.

My personal opinion is that the settlement funds should be placed in a trust and invested. The trust would benefit St. Louis indefinitely. The earnings from the trust would be available to fund projects or initiatives proposed by the populace. There would be an annual event to invite suggestions on how to use the funds. The most popular ideas would then be funded. In this manner, the settlement would benefit our region for many years into the future.

Also, each year, the fund would purchase a section of seats at a popular NFL game, preferably behind the goal posts to insure inclusion on the broadcast. A lottery would determine who gets the tickets. The fund would pay for the hotel and transportation. The winners would have flash cards to send messages to the NFL and across the country promoting St. Louis and reminding everyone of our settlement.

James Davis • Kirkwood