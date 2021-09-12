Letter: Put police on every corner or St. Louis will be failed city

Regarding the editorial “Good luck to the next police chief as St. Louis descends deeper into chaos” (Sept. 9): I recently returned from Milwaukee, a similar beer and old factory town like St. Louis with plenty of crime. But they have a massive visible police presence, especially at nighttime, all over downtown. It seemed like police were on every other corner. I felt safer and never saw mobs of people late at night or heard gunshots like residents do in St. Louis.

If Mayor Tishaura Jones doesn’t take downtown crime seriously, business will move, tax base will collapse, and St. Louis will become a failed city after many people like me move. Police are only reacting to crime. How could they not have known about the more than 100 people who were in Citygarden at 2:20 a.m. a week ago when three shootings happened? Jones’ spokesperson just responded by saying that crime in all of St Louis needs to be addressed. But downtown is urgent.