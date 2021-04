Politics and the comics need to be kept separate. If Scott Stantis, who draws "Prickly City" as well as being the Chicago Tribune's editorial cartoonist, wants to continue to let his political views creep into his comic strip, then the Post-Dispatch should run that strip on the editorial page. Occasional double entendre on broader world and societal issues is one thing, but repeated party-specific opining is not welcome and is published in the wrong section.