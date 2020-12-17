 Skip to main content
Letter: Put politics, egos aside to ensure neediest get care
date 2020-12-17

Letter: Put politics, egos aside to ensure neediest get care

Every day brings reports of new records in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and virus-related deaths. Bodies are being stored in refrigerated trucks because of a lack of space. Our health care system is being pushed to its limits. Health care workers are overwhelmed by the impact of having to care for so many. At the same time, more and more people find themselves unemployed. The lines of people waiting to pick up food continue to grow longer as those providing the food struggle to meet the increased needs. Others live in fear of eviction.

In the midst of this, our elected representatives continue to be caught up in partisan politics. While our representatives struggle to get their own way, the most vulnerable continue to suffer. There's a lot of finger-pointing going on but little meaningful action.

Above all else, the responsibility of our elected representatives is to care for the welfare of those they represent. They were elected to serve their constituents, not their egos. It's time to stand up and demand that both Democrats and Republicans do what they are required to do: Serve those most in need.

James D. Allen Jr. • Webster Groves

