Letter: Put sanity back in the White House, vote Trump out

Regarding “Trial team quits Roger Stone case in dispute over sentence” (Feb. 12): The latest of President Donald Trump’s interference with the Roger Stone case only solidifies the nightmare that our nation is experiencing right now. Sens. Lindsay Graham and Mitch McConnell should be expelled for not living up to their solemn oath, and Attorney General William Barr should be removed from office for bowing to our bully president. All three of these characters have no backbone to stand up against what they know is wrong.
Trump complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was humming behind him while he was delivering the State of the Union Address. How quickly we forget that when he was debating Hillary Clinton in 2016, he would walk behind her while she was speaking. The only way Trump knows how to debate and campaign is with lies, bragging, giving nicknames for his opponents, and out-and-out slandering. A real debate, with substantive issues, would only earn him an F-minus grade at best.
Trump is vindictive, ridiculously transparent, and he can only hope that his followers do not see through him. He promises the moon but never delivers. It amazes me that his base is so naïve.
We can do our civic duty by voting against him in November and putting sanity back in the White House.
Janet Eisele • Lake Saint Louis