Letter: Put statue of proud slaves on the Columbus pedestal

Regarding “Columbus statue taken down in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis” (June 16): Who knows the thinking of Henry Shaw in choosing to memorialize Columbus, who never arrived at his destination in India so he named the place where he arrived, West Indies. Since Shaw himself owned slaves, he may have felt a self-righteous kinship with a man who kidnapped “primitive” islanders to put on display back in Spain.
Tower Grove Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This coveted recognition is dependent on all of the original 1868 structures still being in place. However, the original weathered busts of composers that surrounded the Band Stand have been moved into the adjacent Piper Palm House and copies now stand in their places. If Columbus were similarly moved, eliminating the risk of the statue being toppled, the Register’s recognition would likely remain.
The empty pedestal should display a statue of proud slaves, integral to the life of St. Louis and key to the wealth of Henry Shaw.
Father Gerald J. Kleba • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.