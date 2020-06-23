Letter: Put statues in museum so we don't forget our past
Letter: Put statues in museum so we don't forget our past

Trump says he'll issue executive order to protect monuments

The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word "Killer" spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

It is extremely important to preserve our U.S. history — the good and not so good — without honoring the leaders of the not so good. I am not fond of honorably displaying statues, flags and other memorabilia of those who supported slavery in our country. However, I question the wisdom of tearing down and destroying them. We need these visual reminders of past failures to warn us of the evils of discrimination.

There probably are no statues of Adolf Hitler or Nazi flags nobly displayed in Germany. But, wisely, there are museums in Poland and in the United States showing the horrors of the Holocaust. Even with these necessary horrific reminders, there are still those today who sometimes claim the Holocaust never happened. We need to make sure future generations here are not allowed to forget the evils of slavery. There are several museums depicting the history of slavery in this country. One such is here in St. Louis, the Griot Museum of Black History. I would suggest that the statues being torn down or destroyed be instead properly identified and displayed in these museums along with other visual results of hatred and racism like chains, auction blocks and the Underground Railroad. George Santayana, a Spanish American philosopher said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." We must not forget.

Jene Marty • Lemay

