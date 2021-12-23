Letter: Put the unvaccinated last in line for medical treatment

Regarding "'The virus is real,' says St. Louis County executive" (Dec. 20): In my opinion, if people are not vaccinated by now, and they get sick from the coronavirus, they should go to the hospital and be placed last in line for treatment. I should not have to wear a mask to protect the unvaccinated.
Science says the vaccine makes us safe without a mask, so I wear a mask only if I want to be polite to others. Perhaps a good cure for the pandemic is to stop requiring masks in America and let the virus skeptics seal their own fate for not getting vaccinated.
George Cibulka • Creve Coeur