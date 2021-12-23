 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Letter: Put the unvaccinated last in line for medical treatment
0 comments

Letter: Put the unvaccinated last in line for medical treatment

  • 0
Emergency room
123rf

Regarding "'The virus is real,' says St. Louis County executive" (Dec. 20): In my opinion, if people are not vaccinated by now, and they get sick from the coronavirus, they should go to the hospital and be placed last in line for treatment. I should not have to wear a mask to protect the unvaccinated.

Science says the vaccine makes us safe without a mask, so I wear a mask only if I want to be polite to others. Perhaps a good cure for the pandemic is to stop requiring masks in America and let the virus skeptics seal their own fate for not getting vaccinated.

George Cibulka • Creve Coeur 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News