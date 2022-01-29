 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Put unvaccinated patients at back of line for hospitals beds

US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time

An unidentified COVID-19 patient is attached to life-support systems in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Hospitals like this medical center, the largest in New Hampshire, are overflowing with severely ill, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients from northern New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

Regarding "St. Louis hospitals continue to see record COVID-19 numbers" (Jan. 20): I know two people in pain who are unable to have their surgeries because of unvaccinated patients clogging the hospitals. It's one thing if, for some reason, a person can't get the shot, but another if the person can but won't. I agree with radio host Howard Stern, who stated that if an unvaccinated person showed up at the hospital requesting treatment, the person should be sent home to deal with the consequences, whatever they may be.

Rich Morgenthaler • Wentzville

