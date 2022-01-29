Letter: Put unvaccinated patients at back of line for hospitals beds

Regarding "St. Louis hospitals continue to see record COVID-19 numbers" (Jan. 20): I know two people in pain who are unable to have their surgeries because of unvaccinated patients clogging the hospitals. It's one thing if, for some reason, a person can't get the shot, but another if the person can but won't. I agree with radio host Howard Stern, who stated that if an unvaccinated person showed up at the hospital requesting treatment, the person should be sent home to deal with the consequences, whatever they may be.