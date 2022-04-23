Letter: Putin and Trump share common quest for gross enrichment

Many Americans wonder why former President Donald Trump seems incapable of saying anything negative about Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. Some think it's because Trump admires him way too much. Others think it's because the Russian thug I regard as murderous is holding something over Trump's head. Could it be both?

Trump surely admires the Russian strongman. After all, Putin has reputedly amassed billions of dollars by turning Russia's nascent democracy into a kleptocratic autocracy. In fact, you have to wonder if Trump wants to do the same thing here in America if he's ever in the White House again. With an American economy that's 20 times the size of Russia's, that could make him the world's first trillionaire.

But based on their body language at the infamous 2018 Helsinki Summit, I believe that Putin is holding something over Trump's head. Why else would the brutal Russian swagger to the dais with a smirk on his face while Trump, head hung low and looking haggard, slowly trudged to his? I think Trump relies on aid from Russian oligarchs to prop up his financial empire. Is that why Trump took the side of a lying Russian dictator over our own intelligence agencies?

Whether Trump is infatuated with a despotic Russian or is financially dependent on staying in his good graces, or both, it's no wonder why he won't say anything bad about Vladimir Putin. It's pathetic.

Kenneth P. Katt • Chesterfield