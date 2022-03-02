Letter: Putin didn’t invade because he viewed Trump as ally

Regarding “Trump at CPAC rally: ‘I got you out of wars’” (Feb. 27): Republican pundits are correct when they say the Ukrainian invasion wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump were president, but they are wrong as to why that is. In my opinion, the reason is because Russian President Vladimir Putin viewed Trump as an ally trying to achieve a similar agenda as his.

Putin is an anti-democracy dictator. As president, I believe Trump undermined basic democratic principles that ultimately led to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump suggested pulling out of NATO, which would benefit Putin’s goal of weakening the alliance. Trump also shared classified information with Russian officials, received Russian assistance for his campaign and tried to deplete Ukraine’s resources through the extortion attempt that led to his first impeachment.

After Joe Biden became president, Putin lost a yes-man, and Putin became more isolated in his fight against NATO. Putin no longer had Trump’s unstable hold on democracy, nor does he have an American president trying to increase Ukraine’s vulnerability. Putin is now desperate because he lost the American president who fed into his vanity.

Putin would prefer a weak and gullible American president who would yield to him. If Trump was so tough on Russia like many on the right claim, then why did Putin assist with Trump’s presidential campaign?

Amanda Michenfelder • Glendale