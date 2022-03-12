Letter: Putin held off because Trump already was doing his bidding

Trump pulled U.S. troops out of Syria, bad-mouthed and threatened to pull us out of NATO. Trump withheld American military aid from Ukraine, publicly dismissed the work of U.S. Intelligence services, and all but genuflected before Putin and kissed his ring in front of news cameras at the Helsinki Summit in 2018. Trump never seemingly has a bad word to say about Putin, but instead still sings his praises at every opportunity. Plus, he tried to get the rest of the G7 members to readmit Russia, even after it was expelled for annexing Crimea.