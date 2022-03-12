 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putin held off because Trump already was doing his bidding

Trump G20 US Russia

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greet each other during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Friday, June 28, 2019. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Regarding the letter “Trump’s policies prevented Russian invasion attempts” (March 3): There was no reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin to put his armies at risk because he had Donald Trump willingly carrying water for him.

Trump pulled U.S. troops out of Syria, bad-mouthed and threatened to pull us out of NATO. Trump withheld American military aid from Ukraine, publicly dismissed the work of U.S. Intelligence services, and all but genuflected before Putin and kissed his ring in front of news cameras at the Helsinki Summit in 2018. Trump never seemingly has a bad word to say about Putin, but instead still sings his praises at every opportunity. Plus, he tried to get the rest of the G7 members to readmit Russia, even after it was expelled for annexing Crimea.

There’s more, but I’ve made my point. The only reason Putin didn’t try to take over any more Eastern European territory while Trump was in office was because he had his lap dog doing the dirty work for him.

Susan Frisby • Arnold

