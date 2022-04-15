 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putin’s ‘de-nazify’ cruelty invites Nazi Germany comparison

Ukraine atrocities and comparisons between Putin and Hitler

"Putler Ukraine" is written on the poster under a head, which is supposed to represent a mixture of Hitler and Putin, displayed at a demonstration directed against the pro-Russian rally taking place at the same time in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 10.

 Boris Roessler, dpa via AP

Regarding “Putin vows to press invasion until Russia’s goals are met” (April 11): Isn’t it ironic that under the false premise of “de-nazifying” Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has transformed Russia into a modern version of the Nazi state? The parallels of Russia today and World War II Germany are remarkable in terms of blitzkrieg-style tank attacks, rocket attacks on schools, hospitals, and residences, and widespread killings of non-combatants. Even Russia’s use of propaganda recalls Josef Goebbels’ lies.

Putin has extended his anti-NATO membership threats to Sweden and Denmark as another premise to expand Russian aggression and territorial ambitions. Western Europe and its allies must stop Putin’s unwarranted aggression toward peaceful nations. A modern lend-lease program for Ukraine and other bordering nations may be needed to limit Russian territorial ambitions.

Ray Schulz • Sunset Hills

