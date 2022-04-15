Letter: Putin’s ‘de-nazify’ cruelty invites Nazi Germany comparison

Regarding “Putin vows to press invasion until Russia’s goals are met” (April 11): Isn’t it ironic that under the false premise of “de-nazifying” Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has transformed Russia into a modern version of the Nazi state? The parallels of Russia today and World War II Germany are remarkable in terms of blitzkrieg-style tank attacks, rocket attacks on schools, hospitals, and residences, and widespread killings of non-combatants. Even Russia’s use of propaganda recalls Josef Goebbels’ lies.