Letter: Putin’s invasion same as what Hitler did in World War II

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

A demonstrator holds a poster show Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Paris. From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and hundreds of protesters have turned out on the streets to join anti-war rallies spreading around the world as Russia's troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

 Adrienne Surprenant

Regarding “’Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine” (Feb. 23): It seems to me the Ukraine situation is 1938-1939 Europe all over again. The only differences are the names of the dictators have changed, and this time it’s Russia moving west, not Germany moving east.

The similarity to Nazi Germany’s efforts include using the same excuse of protecting ethnic comrades living in free states and realizing that because allies can’t arrive in time to prevent the fall of the target state, at least counting on a diplomatic solution (appeasement) once the land has been seized.

This isn’t the Crimean War where the tsars could be denied their age-old goal of access to the Bosporus and the Dardanelles. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin is close to realizing the ambitions of the tsars, namely moving Russia westward into Europe, where he would have more diplomatic clout, even if it is caused by fear.

Fred D’Andrea • Pacific

