After the recent weeks of watching “our leaders” tear each other down, while at least some of the witnesses before the House Intelligence Committee had the guts to show up, we are left with many different interpretations, based on the obvious bias of both sides.
Most interested Americans will go to their respective cable news feeds and shut out any conflicting introspection. It’s obvious the Democratic-majority House will vote to impeach, and the Republican-majority Senate will absolve, regardless of the evidence or lack there of.
In the meantime, the 2020 budget will most assuredly get delayed again, with both sides blaming the other on the nightly mudslinging. Nothing will get done on health care, background checks or immigration. Next year will be a storm of accusations and vitriol.
The big question is, will the will of 55% supersede that of 45%? That is the question that young voters and independents will answer.
I’m afraid it will be 10 more months of getting nowhere, with more mass shootings and comatose legislation. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to further divide America against itself is working to perfection. Our self-inflicted wounds continue.
John Haunschild • St. Peters