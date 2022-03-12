Letter: Putin’s Ukraine invasion resembles what US did to Mexico

Regarding “Two weeks in, Russia slowed but not stopped” (March 9): To those up in arms about Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine, they should recall their own U.S. history. What Putin is doing is what the U.S. did in the Mexican-American war of the 1840s, resulting in the U.S. annexation of Texas.
The U.S. wanted Texas, but it belonged to Mexico, so President James K. Polk ordered Gen. Zachary Taylor to concoct a small disagreement between Mexican nationalists and U.S. citizens by crossing into Mexican territory. War broke out, and this is how we got Texas. Similar events had the same result in California and Arizona.
Bob Boles • Wildwood