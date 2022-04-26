Letter: Putin won't be satisfied with Ukraine, so stop him now

Two recent Post-Dispatch commentaries analyzing the long-term effects of Russia's war on Ukraine raise issues that the U.S. cannot ignore. Max Boot examined Israel's dependence on Russia both economically and politically, and David Leon compared the South's control of the cotton trade during the Civil War to Russia's control of today's commodities.

Even as we gaze in horror, we must begin to understand why and how Russian President Vladimir Putin felt he could get away with these atrocities. For many years, he and his advisers have been salting away billions with the help of enablers. These enablers include bankers, real estate entrepreneurs and even friendly governments such as Great Britain and Switzerland. Putin also realizes, like a classic predatory capitalist, that he can intimidate and manipulate both foreign buyers of Russian goods as well as his subordinates.

If Ukraine fell tomorrow, Putin would not be done. Sooner or later, if he is not isolated from his economic harvest, he will have to be stopped militarily. Must we wait until he crosses the Moldova border or shoots down a Polish plane? He must be stopped now.

C.J. Zander • Richmond Heights