Letter: Putin's ego will now drive him to forcefully retaliate

Uzbekistan Xi Putin Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

 Sergei Bobylev - pool, Pool Sputnik Kremlin

Regarding "Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat" (Sept. 14): The Ukrainians deserve congratulations, however Russia is still in control of much more than has been recently liberated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin might settle for a stalemate, but that's not likely. He certainly won’t allow a complete defeat if he can avoid it. Although the Russian people would likely want to get rid of him if that happened, it usually takes a bloody revolution to depose a dictator.

I believe Putin’s ego, like that of all dictators and authoritarians, will make him respond as forcefully as he is able and could reverse Ukraine’s gains unless we continue and increase our support, no matter how much it takes.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill. 

