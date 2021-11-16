Letter: QB Rogers' deception risked injury or death to others

Rodgers wants people to believe that his choice to lie was about making his own body choices. Baloney. While knowingly misleading the public, he chose not to accept responsibility for his actions. His lie put the lives of many other people at risk for illness or death. Rodgers didn’t just lie to reporters at a news conference. He lied to everyone he came in contact with, only telling the truth when he got caught.

Is he facing any real consequences? No. Paying a few thousand dollars in a fine will do nothing to censure him or deter future callous decisions. Rodgers has the absolute right not to get vaccinated. He also has the responsibility to accept the same restrictions as everyone else, which means he should not have been playing football, nor should he be allowed to play football in the future. Rodgers does not have the right to put other people at serious risk for their lives. Shame on him.