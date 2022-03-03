 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Qualifications, not skin color, should determine a hire

Racism is a word used much too freely in our society today. But I believe anytime someone uses black or white referring to a person, if it is offensive to either, then it is wrong. A person should never be hired for the color of their skin. The person most qualified for the job should get it. If an employer sets out to hire a Black woman, I believe that is just as wrong as setting out to hire a white male. They are both wrong.

I think we should treat everyone like we want to be treated ourselves, and always work hard and do our best. We need to stop talking black or white and right or left. We are all Americans. We should look forward, not backward. Talk not about mistakes, but learn from them and how we can improve. The past is over. We should be thankful for our blessings.

Sandra Benn • Dardenne Prairie

