Letter: Quality education given now would reduce crime later

Regarding "St. Louis comptroller calls for pay raises, new incentives for police to fight crime" (Aug. 24): I was pleased to see that St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green is requesting a pay increase for police. However, front-end funding of education would give students real opportunities that would, in my opinion, reduce the need for law enforcement. If our youth aren't able to receive a quality education, we will just be cleaning up messes instead of providing real solutions.