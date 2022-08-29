 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Quality education given now would reduce crime later

Regarding "St. Louis comptroller calls for pay raises, new incentives for police to fight crime" (Aug. 24): I was pleased to see that St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green is requesting a pay increase for police. However, front-end funding of education would give students real opportunities that would, in my opinion, reduce the need for law enforcement. If our youth aren't able to receive a quality education, we will just be cleaning up messes instead of providing real solutions.

Karen Thompson • Arnold  

